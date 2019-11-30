Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh caught kissing in a candid moment, picture goes viral

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s pictures while sharing an intimate moment are going insanely viral over the internet of late.

The pictures are of the time when the couple attended an interview together and had a candid moment where Ranveer was seen planting a romantic kiss on his ladylove Deepika’s shoulders.

The duo is since then being making headlines over their adorable PDA-filled pictures that are serving major couple goals.

Check out the viral photos here

Deepika and Ranveer have been going strong since their wedding that took place last year in November.