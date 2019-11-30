Ananya Panday opens up about Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan's Bollywood debut

Bollywood newbie Ananya Panday has said that Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is a creative person and more inclined towards direction.



In an interview, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor said, "Aryan is a great writer and more interested in direction. He is extremely witty person."

Ananya is very close and shares a great bond with Shah Rukh Khan's children Aryan and Suhana Khan.

She made her Bollywood debut with the Student Of The Year 2 and wants her friend Aryan to turn towards acting.

Although Ananya admitted that Aryan is great at direction, she hoped "Aryan becomes an actor one day."

About Suhana's acting debut, Ananya said she is a talented girl and whenever she makes Bollywood debut, it will be exciting.

Earlier, Ananya had said that Suhana was a great singer and dancer as well.

In a recent interview, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor revealed, "Suhana is a brilliant actor, great singer and a great dancer as well."