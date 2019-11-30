close
Sat Nov 30, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
November 30, 2019

Disha Patani’s sunkissed pictures set internet on fire

Sat, Nov 30, 2019

Disha Patani has gradually become the favourite actress of many with a million people obsessing over the way she dresses up.

The gorgeous actress has once again captured the hearts of her followers after she posted a bunch of images showcasing her soaking up some sun.

In the pictures, Disha can be seen dressed up in a floral printed yellow sundress with tonnes of highlighter dazzling her aura.

Check out the pictures here

On the work front, Disha Patani will be next seen in the upcoming movie Malang in which she has been roped in opposite Aditya Roy Kapur of Aashiqui 2 fame.

