Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal’s unseen loved-up photo takes the internet by storm

Bollywood lovebirds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been keeping fans on their toes with their long-standing romance and their throwback picture circulating is leaving us all in absolute awe.

The never-before-seen photo of the two flames has been making rounds on the internet leaving fans with bated breath over the unmissable chemistry that the two share.

The unseen photograph shows the Student of the Year actor rocking a casual look with a T-shirt and denim jeans while his ladylove looks nothing short of breathtaking in her purple strapless dress with a thigh slit.

The photo has gone viral in the midst of circulating buzz about the duo’s nuptials that, rumour has it, will be happening sometime soon.

Speaking about her love story with Varun, Natasha told Hindustan Times earlier this month: “Varun and I were in school together. We stayed friends until we were in our mid-20s and then, I remember, we started dating just before I moved away. It was around then that, I think, we realised we were more than just good friends.”

“Marriage is on the cards eventually, just not right now,” she added further.