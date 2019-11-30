Alia Bhatt to let fans inside her personal closet for charity

B-Town diva Alia Bhatt is known not just for her acting prowess on screen but the star is also hailed widely as one of the most generous in the industry.

The 27-year-old Raazi star as an attempt to promote the act of reusing and recycling, will be sharing handpicked items from her closet that will be going to charity for the sixth edition of Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe (MiSu).

The Highway actor is in possession of numerous high-street brands and expensive designer dresses that will all be within easy reach at affordable prices.

“Sharing garments only benefits the environment, and I’m really happy to open my closet to my fans across the globe. This wardrobe includes select pieces that I’ve loved and treasured, including a luxury designer gown worn to a popular pre-awards function,” said Alia speaking about the cause as she bids adieu to one of her prized gowns by Alexander McQueen.

“The concept of sharing wardrobes is slowly but surely catching on and we need more and more people to understand the importance of reusing garments. Changing mindsets is an uphill task but time is precious as far as the environment is concerned. We need to adopt an environment-conscious approach in our daily lives to really bring about that massive change. I have also started small and I’m learning as I go along,” she added.

The proceeds from the sales will be going into the funds for an animal shelter called Kalote Animal Trust that is a safe haven for over four hundred animals that were abandoned and then rescued.