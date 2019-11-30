Shehbaz writes to PM Imran recommending names for CEC

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan recommending three names for the post of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).



In the letter, Shehbaz informed PM Imran that the incumbent CEC Justice (retd) Sardar Raza’s term will end on December 6. He reminded the prime minister that two posts for the members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) were also vacant.

“Under Section 3 of the Elections Act, 2017 it is a requirement to that an ECP bench must have at least three members, with or without the CEC. The consequence will be that the ECP will become dysfunctional on the said date (December 6), unless either a new CEC or one or more members is appointed.”

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president citing Article 213 said that the prime minister should have started the consultation on the new CEC “much earlier”.

He added that he is "taking the initiative" by forwarding three names to avoid the possible discontinuity in the functioning of the ECP.

In the letter, Shehbaz said that in his opinion the three individuals are “eminently qualified”, while mentioning the imperative need to take urgent action on the matter.

Shehbaz recommended the names of Nasir Mahmood Khosa, Jalil Abbas Jillani and Akhlaaq Ahmed Tarar for the post of CEC.

Moreover, Shehbaz has recommended the names of Advocate Supreme Court Shah Muhammad Jatoi, former advocate general Muhammad Rauf Atta and Rahila Durrani for their nomination as a member of ECP from Balochistan.

Shehbaz has also proposed the names of Nisar Durrani, Justice (retd) Abdul Rasul Memon and Aurangzeb Haq for their nomination as a member of ECP from Sindh.