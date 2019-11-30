Ananya Panday takes cue from Alia Bhatt’s slang in ‘Gully Boy’

Ananya Panday with her powerful debut performance in Student of the Year 2 has won over the hearts of many.

Ananya has an entirely different role in her third film, Khaali Peeli. After a glamorous role, the diva is going to play a vagabond for which she will be perfecting the street lingo for which she has sought inspiration from Alia Bhatt’s role in Gully Boy.

Talking about her role, Ananya was quaoted by Pinkvilla saying: “I play a girl from Mumbai in the film and so, I will be seen speaking in the Bambaiya language. It’s similar to what Alia (Bhatt) did in Gully Boy.”

She also praised the Raazi star for her acting prowess and expressed: “I don't know if I can be as good as Alia, but I will definitely try to match up to her.”

Ananya is looking forward to do a role she hasn’t played before. She further said: “In Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik (Aaryan) and Bhumi (Pednekar) speak Hindi with a different accent, while I speak like a typical Delhi girl. I am happy that I am getting to play with my accent. As soon as you start speaking in a different language or with a different accent, it changes you as a person. It makes you feel liberated; I felt uninhibited when I spoke like my character in these films.”

The fans will be able to see their favorite actor’s new avatar in her upcoming film, Khaali Peeli where she stars opposite Ishaan Khatter.

Ananya is currently busy in promoting her second film, Pati Patni Aur Woh which will hit the cinemas on December 5, 2019.