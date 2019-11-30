Kajol, Ajay Devgn turn up the heat with their stunning magazine cover

While Kajol recently made headlines over her constant questions regarding her linkup with Shah Rukh Khan, the actor proved in her latest magazine shoot that she and husband Ajay Devgn are going strong.

The power couple of B-Town Kajol and Ajay Devgn are going strong as they serve major couple goals together in their latest magazine cover where they can be seen embodying glamour and charisma.

The Ishq couple appeared on the cover of Filmfare magazine where Kajol dropped jaws in a stunning blue sequin strapless dress with her hair up in a messy bun while Ajay rocked a dark blue suit, sporting a mustache.

The duo’s cover left fans with bated breath as they prove themselves to be one of the most sought-after couples of the industry.

The couple, who tied the knot on February 24, 1999 are parents to two children, Nysa and Yug.



