Kallis shaves half of his beard and moustache for a noble cause

NEW DELHI: South Africa’s former all-rounder Jacques Kallis has shaved off half his facial and chest hair in order to raise awareness and money to save the rhino population in the country.

Save The Rhino is a non-profit organisation working towards protecting the animal.

As soon he posted his picture showing his beard and mustache half shaved, it took social media by storm.

The 44-year-old cricket legend said on his Twitter handle: "Going to be an interesting few days. All for a good cause Rhinos and golf development @alfreddunhill."

Kallis has a wonderful cricket record as one of the greatest allrounders of the world. He represented South Africa in 166 Tests, 328 ODIs and 25 T20Is.

He is the only player to score more than 10,000 runs and pick up 250 wickets in both Tests and ODIs.