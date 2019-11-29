Rani Mukerji reveals she fought hydrophobia for ‘Mardaani 2’

Rani Mukerji recently revealed that she fought against hydrophobia as she did underwater action for her upcoming film Mardaani 2.



The Bombay Talkies actress shared that she always had hydrophobia that kept her away for doing any scene underwater.

"There was a scene in the film that required me to do an underwater action sequence. When I heard it for the first time during the script narration from Gopi I was quite disturbed because honestly, I have fear of water as I actually do not know how to swim. From childhood, I have the fear of getting into the pool."

She added, "All my life I have tried several times to be able to get myself to swim but unfortunately, I have not been successful. The first thing I asked Gopi after the narration got over is how important is the underwater sequence, is it very imperative for the film or whether we can do without it. To my utter shock, Gopi said that it cannot be changed and he would like to shoot the sequence underwater and he would prefer not changing it,” Pinkvilla reported.

Talking about the hardships she endured practicing swimming, Rani said, “I realized that it was going to be a huge challenge for me going forward with the film to do this particular underwater sequence. Doing an underwater shot is still ok if they are just beauty shots as one can still manage it however doing action underwater gets very challenging. I spoke to Gopi and gradually told him that unfortunately, his lead actor does not know to swim and he was utterly shocked. He was then in a dilemma of how this sequence is ever going to take place. I requested Gopi to keep the underwater sequence as the last thing that we will shoot for the film so I could get time to practice swimming and also try to get rid of my fear."

Mardaani 2 is the sequel to 2014 drama-action film. The film will be released on December 13.

