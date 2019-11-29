Bhumi Pednekar’s response to a fan’s marriage proposal goes viral

Bhumi Pednekar’s fans are gushing over the young Bollywood actress’s clever response to the marriage proposal of a fan on Twitter.

A fan, praising the actress, expressed his feeling on Twitter after he wrote, "Bhumi Pednekar, Hi beautiful mam, I can’t stay a single day without looking at your pic. You are so pretty, I wish you were a normal girl. Now you are a big celebrity. Kitna v pyar Kar lu Lekin Koi chance hi Nahi hain ki ap Koi non-celebrity se shadi Karo. Dukh hota hai.”

The Bala star, who has been very active on social media, couldn’t hold back and replied, “Celebrity or no celebrity shaadi ke chances abhi kam hi hai...but I won’t let you miss me..will keep coming to the big screen as often as possible.”

Bhumi’s reply is stirring up all the attention on the internet, leaving the fans in awe.

One of the fans couldn’t let this humble gesture of the actress slide away and commented, “True professional reply to a common man form a celebrity!" meanwhile another said, “Whatta humble response to a fan Wow Hats off @bhumipednekar.”

Bhumi is awaiting the release of her drama-romance, Pati Patni Aur Woh, which will be released on December 5, 2019.