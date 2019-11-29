Katrina Kaif looks like a princess in pink 'lehenga choli' after all-black attire

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, who set the trend of all-black outfit in B-Town, has once again set the internet on fire with her dazzling photo in embellished pink lehenga choli.



The Bharat actor was snapped during a wedding in Udaipur recently. She looked like a princess in the pink attire.

Katrina's sartorial choices for wedding celebrations are major fashion inspirations for not only her fans and 28 million followers but for other Bollywood celebrities too.

Recently, Sooryavanshi actor set the trend of all-black outfits and other B-Town celebrities seem to now be following her.

Following the trend, Janhvi Kapoor also stepped out in all-out black. She was snapped at the Mumbai airport after shooting in Punjab for Dostana 2.

On the work front, Katrina is shooting for Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The film will be released in March next year.