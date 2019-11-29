Pakistan Army’s female officer awarded UN Secretary-General certificate

Woman in the Pakistan Army have been breaking barriers, and Major Samia Rehman is the latest warrior from Pakistan who has awarded for her exceptional achievements in the line of duty.

Earlier this week, Major Samia was selected for the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) certificate of the year. She is the first female officer of the Pakistan Army to get the honour.

The certificate was awarded to Major Samia for her extraordinary performance in Mission Level Studies, analysis, and other valuable contributions. Major-General Thierry Lion presented the certificate to Samia Rehman on behalf of SRSG.

In March this year, a Pakistani peacekeeper honoured with UN medal posthumously. Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi accepted the award on behalf of the family of Naik Muhammad Naeem Raza.

The solider had embraced martyrdom while serving with the UN Organisation Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO). Speaking to APP, Lodhi said she was “humbled and honoured” to receive the award on behalf of Shaheed Raza.

"Pakistani peacekeepers continue to serve UN peacekeeping missions with distinction and fly the flag of Pakistan high," she said. “Their sacrifices are a testimony to Pakistan’s commitment to upholding international peace and security.”