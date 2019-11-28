Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's 'Aaj Kal' to bear the brunt of their breakup?

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's linkup rumours had grabbed ample headlines, intensifying the wait of crazed fans for their upcoming film Aaj Kal.

However, after they were said to have parted ways, fans were quick to wonder if the promotions of the Imtiaz Ali-directorial will be bearing the brunt over their briefly-lasted romance.

Times of India has given fans a chance to breathe a sigh of relief as a report by the publication mentioned that the two costars may have ended their relationship but they are still very much on good terms.

It was added further that the former flames will also be promoting their film together without any resentment.

“The makers are planning to promote the Imtiaz Ali directorial in different cities across India. As Sara and Kartik aren't bitter about their relationship they will be seen promoting the film together in all the cities,” a source revealed to the website.

The two had reportedly broken up after they were unable to find time for each other because of work commitments.

The film will be ready to hit theaters on February 14, 2020.