Amitabh Bachchan says he 'must retire' amidst health concerns

Amitabh Bachchan may finally be taking the advice of doctors and thinking about taking a break from work after he reached Manali by car.

It looks like the 77-year-old Sholay actor is seeing the glory of life after retirement as well as he contemplates his withdrawal from work in his latest blog post.

The actor while taking a road trip to Manali and relishing in the simplicity of small town life was convinced that this was the life he was missing.

“Tranquil .. essence of the freshness .. the winter feel, the purity hopefully of the air .. and a rest after 5am to now .. there is great humility and joy of felicitations en route .. the simplicity of the smaller town reigns supreme .. as does the generous hospitality .. we can never match their honesty and simplicity,” he wrote.

“Another new environ and another readjustment to room and its accoutrements,” he wrote adding: “I must retire .. the head is thinking something else and the fingers another .. its a message.”

BigB reached Manali for work purposes as he gets ready to shoot.

A source told Mumbai Mirror that: “Amitji is in Manali, for the next few days before he moves to another shoot in a foreign location in early December. The film’s antagonists, Mouni Roy and Saurav Gurjar, too, will be a part of this schedule, that requires some amount of prep before the camera rolls.”