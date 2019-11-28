Alia Bhatt's heartfelt wish for sister Shaheen Bhatt melts hearts

Bollywood’s famous sibling duo of Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are always in the spotlight serving major sister goals to all fans and on the latter’s birthday, we’re getting a glimpse into their special bond once again.

As Shaheen marks her 31st birthday, her B-Town famous sister has penned an emotional and heartfelt note for her that is leaving fans in awe over their unbreakable bond.

Sharing throwback pictures from their childhood on Instagram, Alia wrote: “Now here’s that moment where I’m struggling to type that perfect birthday caption for my brilliant sisters birthday.. I type I cancel I type I cancel.. and the reason I do that is (well for starters I’m not a beautiful writer like her) but also cause we speak a language that would probably not make sense.. The relationship we share is a language that doesn’t exist.. except for in our eyes.. and toes okay and maybeeee our knees.”

“.. So anyway.. Sir.. You’re the sweetest artichoke the pudding of Naples has seen cause eventually we all just have to bobble our way through the heavens of sisterhood and I’m glad we’ve had the little nook of heaven with cats and aloo fry and tons of london! Happy birthday sweet carrot I hope we yoddle together for as long as we have arms and leggies :) Oh and happy birthday,” she continued.



The endearing birthday wish also got a reaction from their mother Soni Razdan who reposted the message saying: “Well that’s a message that can beat all messages. For sure.”