Sara Ali Khan’s sweet demeanor wins hearts as a fan gets too close to her

Sara Ali Khan is one Bollywood celebrity who has often shown her professionalism, this time while handling a fan who ended up getting too close to her while taking a selfie.



Sara is known as a very humble star by many, one who is never seen disappointing her fans, however her recent experience turned rather sour.

In a video that is circulating on social media, Sara is seen walking out of the airport after a short vacation in New York. A number of fans begin pouring in, requesting selfies with the star, and Sara seemed quick to oblige to them all.

However the last person seems to have gotten a bit too close for comfort as Sara stepped back and gave the man a stare before composing herself and carrying on obliging the fan, slightly further this time around.

Seeing Sara’s patience and respectful attitude, netizens could not help but prevaricate the way the star handled the situation. The internet began to flood with supportive comments.