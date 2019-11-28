Kajol speaks about her romance with Shah Rukh, calls SRK 'friend for life'

MUMBAI: The versatile actress and showbiz industry's fascinating personality Kajol has revealed about her strong bond with the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan.

The 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' star had a session of "ask me anything" on Instagram. She brilliantly responded to the queries fired at her, many of which were about her equation with longtime co-star and friend Shah Rukh Khan.

Soon after the announcement, Kajol found herself trending, particularly for her answer to the question, asking: "Would you marry SRK if you didn't Ajay Devgn?" She, in good humour of course, responded to the user with these words: "Isn't the man supposed to be proposing?" LOL. Kajol was also asked to define her "bond" with Shah Rukh and she described him as "Friend for life."

Replying to another query, about her preference to work with Shah Rukh Khan or Ajay Devgn, who her preferred co-star is. She replied: "Depends on the situation." Fans continued asking about a possible reunion with Shah Rukh on screen, when she said "Ask SRK".

Kajol and Shah Rukh, co-stars of several hits, are still the much liked on-screen couple. The duo's iconic romance 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', released in 1995, has been running in Mumbai's Maratha Mandir theatre for over two decades now.

The duo co-starred for the first time in 1993 hit Baazigar, which marked the actress' second Bollywood film. Shah Rukh was already married to Gauri Khan by then and Kajol got married to Ajay Devgn in 1999. Kajol and Shah Rukh have also enthralled audiences with films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham..., My Name Is Khan and were last seen together in Dilwale.