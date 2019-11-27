Kareena Kapoor opens up about hate comments: ‘Who does all this and who says all this?’

Kareena Kapoor finally opened up on her relationship with her son Taimur Ali Khan, the paparazzi, and the criticism she faces in a recent interview given to an Indian website.

Kareena claims that ‘being photographed’ is a life the couple has chosen to give to their child, and that’s what he has to live with.

She talked about media’s escalating its attention towards Taimur, saying that she doesn’t want to ‘hide’ him from the media, but he should be given some space. "I don’t want him to grow up in a way where I’m covering my child’s face. I think that would scar him even more," he said.

The actress mentioned, "Even if we want to take pictures, Taimur sometimes says ‘No photos’. He has learnt to say that. He’s constantly being watched and he realises he’s being clicked now. This culture has been there for a while now and nobody is asking anyone not to do their job. But we are just asking for a little space because they are children and we want them to grow up in an environment which is safe and secure, where they can be the way they want to be.”

Kareena also gave her opinion on the criticism she has been facing after tying the knot with Saif Ali Khan saying,"(People say) I shouldn’t get married, i shouldn’t become a mother. Even comments today..They’re like ‘oh, why is she working, she should be with Taimur or why is she doing this, he should be with him... I mean who does all this and who says all this? Nobody knows my equation with him (Taimur)."