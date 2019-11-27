Rangoli Chandel royally smashes sister Kangana Ranaut’s trolls

Rangoli Chandel, unofficial cheerleader, spokesperson and backbone to sister Kangana Ranaut slammed trolls over comments targetting the actress.

Rangoli responded to the slew of tweets from her personal handle stating, “A mild doze of estrogen regular daily pill that most woman take for contraception can increase chances of fat accumulation around belly, arms thighs and hip areas, even if Kangana is mad as all good actors are but why mad people must be locked ? We need to ask ourselves.”

In another tweet the star’s sister went on to say, “Great actors go to great lengths to get in to the character Kangana’s all-time favorite Daniel day Lewis once broke a rib in order to feel the agony of the character, yes it’s crazy but some respect them for their dedication some throw brickbats at them."

Further adding, "Only you can choose which catagory you belong to.... I love this kinda crazy, how about you, please write in comments section."

The trolling began after Kangana Ranaut revealed to Mid Day, the secrets to her detailed preparations for the role of J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi. The star stated she needed to look curvy and voluptuous around her belly and thighs, for which she opted for hormone pills.



One twitter user came bashing the star by typing, “And I thought I had heard it all from Kangana. Can someone please just lock this madwoman in a room so she doesn't shoot off her mouth in the most atrocious manner? What is this rubbish?”