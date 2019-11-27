Salman Khan's adorable family portrait is the cutest thing you'll see today

Salman Khan loves all his family members dearly and spends special time with each one of them.

On Wednesday, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan, wife of Loveyatri protagonist Ayush Sharma, shared some unrevealed photos of the Khan clan and we are loving it.

The picture was taken from their parents' Salim and Salma Khan’s 55th wedding anniversary.



The image captured members of the Khan clan, including Salman, Sohail, Arbaz, Helen, Salim, and Salma, Atul, Alizeh, and Alvirah Agnihotri, and obviously, the Sharma couple, Ayush and Arpita Sharma Khan.

Captioned with, “Thankful, Grateful, Blessed,” the picture is surely a treat for the fans as these moments rarely come to limelight.

Arpita also shared some other photos of the family, including one featuring the couple with grandparents, and another with other members of the family.

The flamboyant anniversary event was also attended by various B-town celebrities, including Sonakshi Sinha, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ritesh Deshmukh, Shilpa Shetty and others.

