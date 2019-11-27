Akshay Kumar in hot waters for new film over copyright claims

Akshay Kumar is in legal trouble after director Ravi Varma announced his recent plans for considering legal action against the star over suspicion of copyright violations.



With four films packed into a single day, 2020 seems be a prosperous year for Akshay.

However, the star’s Hindi remake of Kannada film Bell Bottom, might have to deal with a legal claim in the near future. The poster of the film portrays a spy sitting on top of the trunk of a car.

Director Ravi Varma seems to be infuriated over this announcement and is considering possible legal action against Akshay Kumar because the film seems to bear an uncanny resemblance to his own film.

During a conversation with Times of India, Ravi opened up about his plan of action, revealing that after he got the rights for Bell Bottom, the director contacted a number of production houses within Mumbai, Nikhil Advani’s being one of them. He felt that the concept had been copied, alongside his style of film.

He was quoted as saying, “We haven’t sent any legal notice to anyone yet but there should be no similarities between Kannada and Hindi Bell Bottom. After acquiring the rights of the film, I gave the movie to several production houses in Mumbai. Nikhil Advani is also one of them. I feel they have taken the concept and the style from Kannada Bell Bottom movie.”

He also went on to say, “The title and Akshay Kumar's character in the poster that was released is similar to that of Kannada Bell Bottom. I have informed the Hindi team about this and they told me Akshay Kumar will discuss the issue with me.”