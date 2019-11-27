Salman Khan's rare selfie with 'Dabangg 3' co-star Saiee Manjrekar goes viral

A rare selfie of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan with Dabangg 3 co-star Saiee Manjrekar has gone viral on the internet.



The Tiger Zinda Hai actor re-posted the selfie shared by Saiee on the Instagram handle with caption, 'rare rear-view selfie.'

Saiee clicked the selfie posing with Salman Khan in the rear-view mirror of a car. Both can be seen with a smile on their faces.



The rare selfie was liked by thousands of Salman Khan's fans shortly after he shared it.

The Bigg Boss 13 host had also shared a photo of Saiee with him recently. The adorable photo had won the hearts of millions.

Salman Khan will be seen in his upcoming movie Dabangg 3, scheduled to be released on December 20. The film also features debutant Saiee Manjrekar.

