Virat Kohli’s adorable post for Anushka Sharma wins the internet

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been serving major couple goals ever since they tied the knot in 2017.



The power-couple is often seen indulging in massive PDA and they are at it again after Virat posted an adorable post for his ladylove Anushka.

Sharing a throwback picture from their Bhutan getaway, Virat posted, “Walking together in the journey of life with nothing But [email protected]”

The picture showcases the loved-up couple on a mountain trek. Virat can be seen matching Anushka’s footsteps as they are surrounded by natural beauty.

Check out the picture below

Anushka and Virat were last spotted together at Mumbai airport where the former welcomed her husband with a warm hug.

