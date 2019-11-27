Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput plans of opening her own vegan restaurant

News has been circulating across the town regarding Mira Rajput’s plans of starting her very own vegan-themed restaurant in the heart of Mumbai.

The Mumbai Mirror reported that the star currently seems inclined towards venturing into the restaurant business. Mira has currently been on the lookout for a spot to open up her vegan restaurant soon.

The star seems to be focusing her search within the Bandra-Juhu area. Just a couple of days ago she knocked on her social media platforms to ask around for chefs.

During an interview with the Hindustan Times, Shahid Kapoor was asked about his wife and on her having her own individuality.



He said, “Mira doesn’t feel the need to change and adjust. She is who she is, and people like her for that. She has never tried to be someone else and that’s a great thing about her. I always knew that she is going to find her own space and will become her own person.”









