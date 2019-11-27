close
Wed Nov 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 27, 2019

BIEK announces Intermediate Pre-Engineering Part 1 result

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Nov 27, 2019
BIEK announces Intermediate Pre-Engineering Part 1 result

KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced the result of Intermediate Science Part 1 (Pre-Engineering) group of annual examination 2019.

Candidates can check result below

A total of 29,369 students had registered for the examination of them 28,951 appeared.

As many as 10,005 students cleared all six papers; 3,634 candidates cleared five papers; 3,479 students cleared four; 4,464 cleared three papers; 3,632 two and 2,447 candidates cleared only one paper.

The students waiting for their result can check it via SMS from their mobile phone.

How to check your result via SMS

  • Write BIEK (space) (roll no.) and sent it to 8583
  • The charges of SMS will be Re 1.

Latest News

More From Pakistan