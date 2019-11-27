BIEK announces Intermediate Pre-Engineering Part 1 result

KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced the result of Intermediate Science Part 1 (Pre-Engineering) group of annual examination 2019.

Candidates can check result below

A total of 29,369 students had registered for the examination of them 28,951 appeared.

As many as 10,005 students cleared all six papers; 3,634 candidates cleared five papers; 3,479 students cleared four; 4,464 cleared three papers; 3,632 two and 2,447 candidates cleared only one paper.

The students waiting for their result can check it via SMS from their mobile phone.



How to check your result via SMS