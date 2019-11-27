Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Pandey's adorable viral video serves friendship goals

Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Pandey have been making headlines since a while now and the endearing chemistry is leaving fans in awe once again.

While the two had our attention in a viral video where Kartik was helping Ananya during the promotions of their upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh, the costars have taken over the headlines once again as the Luka Chuppi actor turned photographer for the starlet.

In the circulating footage, Kartik can be seen turning Ananya into his muse as he clicks her pictures, while she can be heard asking: “What are you clicking?”

The video comes in the midst of their promotions for the upcoming film which also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

Kartik was seen rocking a casual look in the video with a jacket and jeans while Ananya is oozing boss lady vibes in a suit.

Their upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh will hit theaters on December 6, 2019.