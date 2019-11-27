Katrina Kaif sets the trend of all-black outfits in Bollywood

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has set the trend of all-black outfits as other B-Town celebrities seem to now be following her.



The Sooryavanshi actor has set the internet ablaze on several occasions in her jaw-dropping all-black ensemble.

Recently, Katrina stepped out in her little black dress to attend a star-studded B-Town bash in Mumbai and stole the show.

On Tuesday night, the Bharat diva was also spotted at the airport where she opted for an all-black look and looked stunning.

Following the trend, Janhvi Kapoor also stepped out in all-out black. She was snapped at the Mumbai airport after shooting in Punjab for Dostana 2.

On the work front, Katrina is shooting for Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The film will be released in March next year.