'Hotel Mumbai': Suhail Nayyar narrates experience of playing the antagonist

Highly-anticipated upcoming Bollywood thriller Hotel Mumbai has already caught the attention of movie buffs with its gripping tale after its premier at the Toronto Film Festival in 2018.



As the release date for the films draws closer, the star cast of the film unveils their experience on essaying the the real-life story.

Suhail Nayyar who took hold of the negative character in the action-thriller told IANS about the challenges that he encountered while stepping into the shoes of the antagonist.

“I had to play a character that defies every moral fabric that I stand for, or any average common person can fathom. To understand the psyche of a terrorist is beyond a commonplace experience. It is almost alien to us,” he said.

“It is a role that I will forever hold dear to my heart owing to the amazing people I worked with and the importance of the film in itself,” he added.

The film, directed by Anthony Maras, also stars Anupam Kher, Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi.

The film had premiered earlier at the Toronto Film Festival last year and is now gearing up for release on November 29.