Ranveer Singh ‘stapled his stomach’: Shocking news about his film 'Lootera'

Ranveer Singh, known for his dedication in the roles he plays, has revealed shocking news about his 2013 romance-drama Lootera. The actor unveiled that he 'stapled his stomach' for a scene in the movie.



In an interview with Film Companion, the Bajirao Mastani actor revealed that he stapled the side of his stomach to portray the right expression of pain.

Ranveer also admitted that he would never do such thing again.

The Padmaavat actor, with his extravagant roles has won over the hearts of millions of fans since he made his debut in 2010 with Band Baaja Baaraat. Speaking about the hardships he faced as a raw actor, he said: "I didn’t know at that time when I was making that choice for Lootera. "

"You operate from a place where you are not comfortable with your craft, a place of insecurity and nervousness and you tend to do a lot more to achieve a certain effect... sometimes to the degree of harming yourself," he added.

"I wouldn’t do it now as I know that there is more efficient way of doing it. Back then, I am thinking to myself: ‘I have never been shot; now I am going to get shot. So how am I going to depict a real sort of pain on screen?," he said.



The star is busy in preparation for 83, his upcoming film based on Kapil Dev and his journey of winning the cricket World Cup of 1983 for India. The film will see the light of day in April 2020.







