Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' hit by another controversy

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film Dabangg 3 has been hit by another controversy over its song Hud Hud Dabangg.



According to Indian media reports, Hindu nationalist party — the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti — has asked the central board to reject Dabangg 3, the much-awaited movie of Salman Khan, certification over the controversial song as it has hurt the religious sentiments.

The Hindu party claims the film degrades sages in the song as the makers of the film showcased them dancing with Salman Khan.

Dabangg 3 set to release next month had also created controversy earlier this after a few shivlings covered with wooden planks surfaced on social media during its shooting.