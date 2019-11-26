How much does Salman Khan charge for an episode of 'Bigg Boss?'

Salman Khan-helmed TV show Bigg Boss received an extension for its 13th season, owing to which the megastar will be charging an extra amount of a whopping Rs2 crores per episode.



It was reported by Bollywood Hungama that the channel producers Endemol will be paying Salman Khan an additional fee to continue hosting the show after he refused to be a part of it.

An insider told the website, “Salman made it very clear that he didn’t want to extend his stint on Bigg Boss due to his other film commitments (post-production of Dabangg 2, shooting of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai). However, the channel Colours lured him to stay on with added zeroes on his paycheck.”

The source said that Salman is given a bigger paycheck to come back as host every year. “Each year he initially refuses to return to Bigg Boss. Every time he’s lured back with an enhanced remuneration. He gets paid more to anchor Bigg Boss per season than all the other anchors in regional languages put together get for all the seasons put together,” the source revealed.

It was revealed earlier that Salman, who has an extensive hosting stint of the show since its fourth season, was being paid a staggering amount of Rs13 crores per week, which roughly amounts to Rs6.5 crores per episode.

With the recent fee hike, Salman’s new salary is now Rs8.5 crores per episode which will earn him more than Rs200 crores throughout the entire season.

TV show Bigg Boss was earlier supposed to end in January, however got extended for another five weeks.