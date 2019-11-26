PM Imran says govt taking steps to tackle poverty

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the federal government is taking steps to tackle prevalent poverty in the country.

The prime minister was addressing an Ehsaas Program event where he said that the government knew about the prevalent poverty in the country.

"We are making policies keeping in mind the poverty that exists in Pakistan," he said.

Prime Minister Imran said that before becoming a politician, he was a social worker. He said that it was social work that inspired him to become a politician and do something for the poor of the country.

The prime minister heaped praise on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and said that the state of Medina was the first Islamic welfare state in the world.

"For the first time, orphans and widows were given their rights."