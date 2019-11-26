Kareena Kapoor reveals she refused Saif Ali Khan's marriage proposal twice: report

Kareena Kapoor has revealed that she rejected Saif Ali Khan's marriage proposal twice, as reported by Indian media.



In an interview, Kareena Kapoor disclosed that she had not immediately agreed to tie the knot with Saif.

To a question about rejecting Khan's proposal twice, Kareena said he first proposed her when they were shooting for film Tashan in Greece.

Later, Saif did the same in Ladakh as well, she said and added that time she replied, "I don't know because I don't know you."

About professional life after marriage, Kareena said, "I made it clear to Saif that I am never going to stop working."

Saif and Kareena tied the knot in 2012 and they have a son named Taimur Ali Khan, born on 20th December, 2016.