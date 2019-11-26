Elections only solution to existing constitutional, political crisis: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Tuesday that the only solution to the existing political and constitutional crisis were elections and a new government.

Speaking to media after a session of the All Parties Conference, the JUI-F chief said that the solution to the prevalent crisis were transparent elections.

"There will be no reconciliation on the demand for elections," he said. "We will protest in every province and district. People have not come to Islamabad to just go home," he added.

The JUI-F chief announced that the APC had decided to form a three-member committee to propose names for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He urged the government to take up the issue of the desecration of the Holy Quran with Norway.

Fazl lashed out at Prime Minister Imran, saying that his style was promoting hatred and anarchy.

Pakistan Peoples party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the opposition did not recognise the 'selected' prime minister.

"We will oust the selected prime minister and bring someone who is popularly elected in his place," he said.

Bilawal said that the PPP was ready for elections. He said that the opposition demanded that new elections be held and in a transparent manner.

"PPP is ready for elections which is why the party is demanding them," he said.

Bilawal said that former president Asif Ali Zardari had not applied for bail. He expressed the hope that Zardari's case will be tried in Sindh.



