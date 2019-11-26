In pictures: Katrina Kaif’s endearing smile melts heart as she heads out in the city

Katrina Kaif has an endearing smile that often melts the hearts of her fans whenever she is papped amidst her daily outings.



The Bharat starlet was previously seen smiling widely to the paparazzi as she headed out in the city after a dinner with rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal.

On Monday, the actress was once again seen flashing a warm smile to the shutterbags as she headed out in the city.

According to Times of India, Kat went out and about in Bandra, Mumbai while donning the sweetest smile.

It has been reported that she even waved at all the cameras. The 36-year-old actress was attired in a pretty black dress.

Check out the beauty’s pictures from last night below

Katrina and Vicky are getting more serious about each other with every passing day, their frequent outings together come as a testament to that fact.