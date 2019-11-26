Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor's song 'Chandigarh Mein' out tomorrow

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor’s biggest party song of the year from their movie Good Newwz is releasing tomorrow. The teaser of the song has already set it on fire, unveiling some killer glimpse of the glamorous Bebo and the Rowdy Rathore actor.

Akshay Kumar shared the news that Karan Johar is releasing the much awaited track of the film, Chandigarh Mein tomorrow.

The film is already becoming the talk of the day and the fans are now doing a countdown until the track comes out.

Akshay Kumar sharing the video on Twitter stated, "Amp up your party mood. The hottest party song of the year, #ChandigarhMein releases tomorrow! #GoodNewwz.”

The upbeat song has some famed voices of Bollywood naming Badshah, Harrdy Sandhu and Tanishk Bagchi.

Good Newwz is a comedy-drama film that portrays love chemistry of two married couples and their struggle as they try to start off the family.

The young Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh will also be seen performing in the film.

The movie is all set to hit silver screen on December 27.