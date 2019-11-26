Rani Mukerji wears outfit similar to that of Ranveer Singh, gets trolled

Rani Mukerji was trolled by netizens after she was seen wearing an outfit by famed Indian designer Sabyasachi which had been donned by Ranveer Singh in the past.



The actress was seen dressed up in a floral traditional wear and it looked like it was already worn by Ranveer Singh on his wedding anniversary.

This made Ranveer Singh fans angry as they took to social media to express their displeasure on Sabyasachi’s official post.

Some have said, "Ranveer Singh ke bache hue kapde me se banaya hai", "Yeh dress Ranveer Singh ne pehle pehna tha, Rani ne copy kiya" amongst many more.



The only difference between both the outfits is that the Simmba actor paired his floral print copper kurta with a matching jacket while Rani wore a sheer dupatta with it.