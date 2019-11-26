close
Tue Nov 26, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
November 26, 2019

Nawazuddin Siddiqui wins big at International Emmy Awards 2019

Bollywood

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 26, 2019
Nawazuddin Siddiqui wins big at International Emmy Awards 2019. Photo: Emmys

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is grabbing headlines as his international television series, McMafia has bagged an accolade at the International Emmy Awards 2019.

The Manto actor bagged the trophy for the category of Best Drama Series leaving behind India’s acclaimed series Sacred Games and Karan Johar’s Lust Stories.

Although the ceremony could not bring any awards to the Indian series, the day proved to be a lucky one for the actor of Gangs of Wasseypur, who played an Indian businessman in McMafia.

Nawazuddin expressed his happiness sharing the joyous moments from the event with his fans on Twitter. Sharing the good news, the Badlapur actor posted a selfie with James Watkins and wrote:

“It’s a pure delight 2 b receiving d beautiful winner trophy at d #InternationalEmmyAwards2019 Gala in NewYork wid 1 of my fav Director #JamesWatkins for our work #McMafia.”

Apart from him, renowned faces of Bollywood including Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with their teams attended the 47th International Emmy Awards 2019 ceremony as well.

