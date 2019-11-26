Anushka Sharma is over the moon reuniting with Virat Kohli: Watch video

Anushka Sharma has left us all in absolute awe after she warmly and excitedly greeted husband, Virat Kohli, at the airport after he returned to Mumbai winning against Bangladesh.



Anushka and Virat, the one of the most sought-after Bollywood couples, are often spotted sharing adorable moments together and their pictures make their fans go crazy on social media. One of these recent moments is crashing the internet yet again in a viral video.

Virat landed back in Mumbai today after they defeated Bangladesh in Kolkata and fans were not the only ones to awaiting to give him a warm and excited welcome at the airport as his wife’s reaction was nothing short of heart melting.

The 31-year-old cricketer was received with open arms by none other than his gorgeous wife Anushka.



The two were a sight for sore eyes when Anushka’s long and excited ‘hiiiiii' for Virat was heard as soon as the car door opened and the two embraced each other in the most adorable manner inside the car, which serves couple goals for fans all around.