K-Pop star Goo Hara’s Instagram post gives glimpse into her final hours

The world of K-Pop suffered a great loss over the weekend with the demise of Goo Hara who’s last Instagram post gives an eerie look into her final hours.

In the picture Goo Hara is seen lying in bed in red. She has wrapped herself into her covers and snuggled up in bed captioning the picture in Hangul (the Korean Language), which can roughly be translated to sleep well.

The picture’s comment section now serves as a virtual mourning zone with fans from around the world offering their condolences.

Take a look at the picture below:

Fans posted heartfelt messages for the late singer. From wishing her a peaceful permanent sleep to begging her not to be gone. Some however payed homage to both Goo Hara and Sulli.



The star who produced a number of hits, including Mamma Mia, STEP, Damaged Lady and Go Go Summer had her lease on life end sooner than expected.

The cause of her death is still under investigation, with police not ruling out the possibility of it being a suicide.

If the cause of death is deemed suicide, it would not be Goo Hara’s very first attempt. Six months ago in May, she was reportedly hospitalized following a previous attempt.

The star later apologized for causing “concerns and a commotion”. The reason for the attempt was after her ex-boyfriend Choi Jong-Bum threatened to expose a video of them sharing intimate scenes and effectively “end her entertainment career.”