Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' inspired from Marvel's Avengers?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra has been in the works for a while now and fans cannot contain their excitement for the film to release, especially after the latest detail dropped about the story.

As per the latest buzz, the Ayan Mukerji-directorial had taken its cue from the globally-acclaimed franchise of Avengers by the Marvel Studios.

The report in Bollywood Hungama suggested that the plot of the film has been divided within a triology with the first narrating the journey of Ranbir’s character Shiva that discovers the fire inside him that later leads to him coming across the definitive weapon, Brahmastra that is also being sought after by the villains of the story.

This detail is what makes the story somewhat similar to that of Avengers where a war between good and evil finally takes place.

“Varanasi is the place where action kicks off. The premise is like The Avengers franchise wherein the good and evil are on the hunt to collect something powerful, with the good going ahead with the intent to protect the world from destruction by evil. While in The Avengers it was the infinity stones, here it is Brahmastra. The film is high on visual effects and scale, and people will get to know Ayan Mukerji’s vision once the teaser is unveiled next year,” said the source.