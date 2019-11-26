Bob Biswas: Shah Rukh Khan's new film to feature Abhishek Bachchan

Shah Rukh Khan on Monday announced his next production featuring Abhishek Bachchan.



Based on the fictional character Bob from Vidya Balan’s 2012 release ,Bob Biswas will star Bachchan in the lead role.



The Bollywood King used Instagram to announce the project,sharing a picture with Bachchan.

"BobBiswas is coming to 'kill it!' Happy to associate with Bound Script Production to bring #BobBiswas, played by @bachchan and directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh," SRK captioned the photo.









Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, the film is likely to hit the floors next in 2020 .

It would be the third collaboration between the Bollywood King and Abhishek Bachchan after Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Happy New Year.