Deepika Padukone drops massive truth bomb, reveals Alia Bhatt is getting married

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt have been best of buddies even though they had a rough patch in the past over Ranbir Kapoor.



While Alia Bhatt is dating Deepika’s ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, rumours of their wedding happening soon keep surfacing and this time it looks like the confirmation has come from Deepika.

It happened during an interview with Film Companion where Deepika, Alia Ranveer, Vijay Devarakonda and Manoj Bajpayee and Ayushmann Khurrana, were present.

Vijay was asked about actors who he would like to take advice from in Indian cinema. While responding to the question, Vijay said that he has had a crush on Alia and Deepika for the longest time. But, he mentioned pointing to Deepika that she got married. While he was still speaking, Deepika interrupted at that point and mentioned that Alia is getting married.



Vijay said, “Without shame a lot of people on this table have been massive crushes, like been in love with some of them like these two (pointing to Deepika and Alia). She (Deepika) got married but.”

Deepika interjected and said, “She (Alia) is getting married.”

Vijay continued and said, “She (Alia) is getting married.”

Later, Alia spoke up and said, “Excuse me, why have you made this declaration?” Deepika clarifies and mentions that she just made it all up and laughs it off.



Earlier, Alia had negated all rumours of her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor happening anytime soon.