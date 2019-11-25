Janhvi Kapoor’s Pilates workout video goes viral

Janhvi Kapoor, one of the fittest Bollywood actors, has shown off a new look every time she heads out to gym.

The star’s video of nailing a tough Pilates workout is going viral on the internet lately.

Janhvi, having her own style of working out, not only follows a strict gym routine herself but through her inspiring snaps also motivates her fans to burn all the extra calories away.

Recently Jahnvi's fitness trainer Namrata Purohit, uploaded a clip on her Instagram account in which she can be seen carrying out an extensive workout taking over all fitness freaks in town.

On the work front, the Dhadak's starlet's fans will be able to see their favourite actor in her upcoming movie Gunjan Saxena, a biography of the first Indian woman in combat, followed by her another venture Dostana 2.



Both of the films are produced by Karan Johar.

