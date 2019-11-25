Sara Ali Khan's adorable selfie with Karan Johar is breaking the internet

Sara Ali Khan, who is recently taking over the heart of her fans with her Instagram posts, shares a bright smile in a selfie clicked with filmmaker Karan Johar.

The Simmba actor is enjoying her exotic trip to New York and keeping her fans updated about all the fun she is having lately.



The Coolie No1 actor is out of the town for quite some time now but she has managed to get all the attention on the internet.

Sara clicked a picture with KJo who is also in New York for work. The duo caught up for a quick meet up and decided to treat their fans with their adorable selfie.



Karan Johar was in the city to attend International Emmy Awards 2019 accompanying Zoya Akhtar to support Sacred Games, Lust Stories and The Remix as the ventures entered into a vast nomination line-up.

The Student of the Year director is working on action-drama movie Takht which is expected to roll next year. As for Sara, she will be busy in shooting Coolie No1 starring against Varun Dhawan.

he film will be released on May 1, 2020.