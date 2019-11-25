Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to spend New Year’s Eve together?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have taken the world by storm after their linkup rumours came afloat, with many wanting their favourite couple to make their relationship official soon.

The megastars who are often paired together have been making the world go round ever since they were spotted together on a dinner date, pictures of which have flooded the internet of late.

According to a report published in Mumbai Mirror, Katrina and Vicky will be spending the New Year’s Eve hand-in-hand on a romantic getaway.



The duo is reportedly getting more serious with each other, while planning various events together at the special time of the year.

Katrina and Vicky were also clicked together at this year’s Diwali bash adding more fuel to the fire.

Earlier, on talk show Koffee With Karan 6, Vicky had pretended to faint when Karan had told him that Katrina would love to work with him and that she thinks that they would look good together.