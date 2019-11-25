Salman Khan plans to bid adieu to Bigg Boss 13 early?

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is hosting Bigg Boss 13, is planning to quit the reality show early to focus on his upcoming film Radhe, Indian media has reported.



Rumours are abuzz that Salman Khan is planning to quit Bigg Boss 13 after the makers of the show extended the season of the reality show for five more weeks.

The latest news has disappointed the fans of the show.

Pinkvilla reported that due to Salman Khan’s shooting schedule for his upcoming film Radhe, the star will not be able to extend his tenure. The makers of the reality show are trying to convince the Tiger Zinda Hai actor to continue being a part of the show.

However, Salman Khan has not made any official announcement regarding his early exit.

Bigg Boss 13 premiered on 29 September 2019 and the grand finale is likely to be around in the second week of January 2020.

