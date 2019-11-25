Kangana Ranaut's debut film as a producer to be titled 'Aparajitha Ayodhya'

Kangana Ranaut who had recently shared her plans of stepping into her own production career, announced her debut as a producer on Monday. The film has been titled Aparajitha Ayodhy and will be released next year.

The Tanu Weds Manu star, who has also co-directed a war-drama film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, is now looking forward to produce her film. The story line revolves around Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

Kangana's manager and sister, Rangoli Chandel revealed the name of their production house as Rani Of Jhansi through a tweet, leaving behind a hint that soon a special announcement will be coming out. However she made it clear that she will not be seen acting in her film.

The Queen actor shared that she is ready with the idea for her first production and is in talk with a studio, told Mumbai Mirror. Her venture titled as Aparajitha Ayodhya and is hoping to hit the box-office early next year.

Kangana is going to make the court case which has been grabbing headlines into a film. The case is about 2.77 acres of the disputed land in Ayodhya.

Sharing her inspiration behind working on such a crucial subject, the actor said: “The Ram temple has been a burning topic for hundreds of years. As a child born in the ’80s, I have grown up hearing the name Ayodhya in a negative light because the piece of land on which was born a king, who was the epitome of sacrifices, became the subject of a property dispute. The case has changed the face of Indian politics and the verdict has ended the centuries-old dispute while embodying the secular spirit of India. What makes Aparajitha Ayodhya different is that it is the journey of the protagonist from a non-believer to a believer. And since, in a way, it reflects my personal journey, I decided it would be the apt subject for my first production."

The 32-years-old actor decided to go with title, Aparajitha meaning ‘unvanquished’ for her film because “Despite all efforts to wipe out our spirit of unity and secularism, we remain a nation of believers, we remain undefeated”, said Kangana.

The fans will be able to see Kangana in her upcoming sports drama, Panga followed by an action thriller, Dhaakad.