Alia Bhatt and injured Ranbir Kapoor exit Mumbai in wee hours

B-Town’s hottest lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor after staying apart since the past few days have finally reunited and their fans are finally breathing a sigh of relief.

However, the 36-year-old Tamasha actor did draw quite a lot of concern after he was papped at the airport with an injured arm and cast around it while his ladylove, Alia Bhatt walked alongside him.

The Bollywood hunk could be seen donning a cool beanie with an all-black look and a grey sling to support his injured arm.

On the other hand, the beauty queen was a sight for sore eyes as she rocked a casual attire in a breezy blue shirt and white pants with matching sneakers as she carried her own luggage heading towards one of the gates to the airport.

The cause of Ranbir’s injury remained unknown but the actor was spotted yesterday playing football in Mumbai and striking a pose for the reporters as well as he played.

The two will next be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.